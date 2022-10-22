• Billie Evans, 55, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,036.01 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Taylor A. Cain, 29, of County Road 964, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misuse of 911. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Tommy Gouge, 19, of E. Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond. No court date listed.
• Brian Saylor, 40, of County Road 266, Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony vandalism. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Ronald Goca, 56, of County Road 576, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• John McClain, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Zachary Matthews, 29, of Rose Circle, Old Fort, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with violation of probation out of Georgia and fugitive from justice. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
