• Adrean Allen King, 46, of Kiley Lane, Cleveland, was arrested on June 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,286.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Jaxon Cougar Trujillo, 25, of 14th St., Cleveland, was arrested on June 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Steve Burton Isbill, 64, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Alberto Camachomeza, 20, of E. Farrell St., Niota, was arrested on June 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with second degree attempted murder. He was being held on $75,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Ruben P. Monreal, 26, of Triple Oak St., Rockford, was arrested on June 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving without a driver's license. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Joshua Hampton, 35, of Harris Rd., Englewood, was arrested on June 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Casey M. Hamby, 30, of County Road 415, Englewood, was arrested on June 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and theft up to $1,000. He was being held without bond and faces dates in General Sessions Court on June 9 and Criminal Court on July 5.
• Amanda Mendenhall, 25, of Sanders Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports and hindering secured creditors. She was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Waylon Downing, 25, of Sanders Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports and hindering secured creditors. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Patricia McCleary, 32, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on June 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation and misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,623.90 cash bond and faced dates in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Tommy Jamerson, 54, of Jordan Rd., Decatur, was arrested on June 4 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• James Johnson, 50, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 4 by the Athens Police Department on a Bradley County warrant. He was being held without bond for Bradley County authorities.
• Stephen Price, 51, no address listed, was arrested on June 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Sherrill Brian, 30, of County Road 669, Athens, was arrested on June 4 by the Athens Police Department on a bench warrant for shoplifting. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
• Adam Smith, 33, of County Road 442, Athens, was arrested on June 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 6.
