• Dustin Keith, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism. He was being held on $48,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
• Zachery Roderick, 20, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Christopher Dale Coleman, 37, of County Road 470, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias, light law violation, driving on a suspended license and two warrants for driving on a suspended license and possession or casual exchange of meth. He was being held on $7,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Edgar Bohannon 4th, 21, of County Road 185, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, possession of a schedule VI drug and unlawful paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Amanda N. Walker, 36, of Rolling Hills Dr., Arab, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property conduct involving merchandise and filing false reports. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Richard J. Eden, 28, of Stuart Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Megan D. Cherviyot, 30, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Belinda R. Vernon, 58, of Hale Circle, Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
