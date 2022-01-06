• James M. Phillips Jr., 48, of County Road 260, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,643.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Jorden Hammond, 24, of Corbin Lane, Newcomb, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication, resisting and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Kali Lawrence, 30, of Lenoir St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Brandon Brown, 28, of West Morris St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Brandon Mason, 26, of Hill St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and public intoxication. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Alisha Greene, 36, of County Road 111, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Austin Webb, 25, of McKinney St., Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication and a warrant out of Claiborne County. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Darrian Webb, 27, of McKinney St., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with assault and misuse of 911. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
