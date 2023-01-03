• Christopher Long, 39, of Turnpike Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of heroin for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful removal of a decal/tag and no valid driver's license. He was being held on $46,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
• TaShea Gordon, 27, of Thompson St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
• Logan Branson, 23, of Beavers Rd., Rocky Face, Ga., was arrested on Dec. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale. He was released on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
• Anthony Turner, 38, of Athens, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a capias summons and for driving on a suspended license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
• Renee Morgan, 45, of Highway 305, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was released on a $1,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 9.
• Nicholas Croft, 40, of Wetmore Circle, Delano, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug and driving while in possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $1,000 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 31.
• Michael Long, 32, of County Road 82, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a Hamilton County warrant for theft. He was being held for Hamilton County authorities.
• Melinda Majors, 58, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 2.
• Misty C. Wilkey, 41, of Highway 411 S., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Malcolm McKeag, 29, of Highland Circle, Lenoir City, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for violation of probation. He was released on a $396.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 2.
• Jason Langevin, 35, of Harris Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 2.
• Michael C. Miller, 25, of Charles Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, due care and driving on a suspended license. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 2.
• Jorge Estuardo Perez, 23, of National Blvd., Rossville, Ga., was arrested on Dec. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 2.
• Jose Rodriguez, 33, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property and financial responsibility. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Elexus Rodriguez, 31, of County Road 264, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Brian N. Saylor, 40, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a schedule II drug, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and interference with a 911 call. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Alyssa Natola, 30, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and felony drug possession. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Jamesia Bonner, 42, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,419.22 cash bond. No court date listed.
• Trevor Coleman, no age listed, of County Road 370, Athens, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Jayci Brooks, 32, no address listed, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Jason Johnson, 46, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and vandalism. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Angela Clark, 46, of Old Georgetown Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Amber Thompson, 36, of County Road 781, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Justin Price, 34, of County Road 252, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with false reports, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Fentanyl. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• James Rodgers, 60, of Monroe Circle, Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, failure to maintain lane and due care. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• John Wilson, 28, of County Road 334, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the Athens Police Department on a Monroe County warrant. He was being held for Monroe County authorities.
• Justin McDaniel, 36, of County Road 755, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• William Peters, 49, of Lawson St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
