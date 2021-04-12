• Robert Olson, 48, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on April 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft under $1,000. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
• Robert Fritts, 35, of County Road 53, Athens, was arrested on April 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two warrants for vandalism. He was released without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Jeremy D. Jarrett, 49, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $9,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Denny Ray Camp, 34, with no address listed, was arrested on April 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and a warrant for aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,429.95 bond plus 45 days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Joseph Lance Freeman, 33, of County Road 187, Athens, was arrested on April 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear out of Bradley County. He was being held on $4,000 bond for Bradley County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Thersa D. Cranfield, 50, of County Road 212, Athens, was arrested on April 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting. She was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Jacob Carter Hampton, 25, of Peck Lane, Decatur, was arrested on April 9 by the court officer and charged with a warrant for driving under the influence. He was released on time served and no court date was listed.
• Tiffany L. Rogers, 35, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on April 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Mark A. Gardner, 56, of County Road 51, Athens, was arrested on April 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Larry Trueblood Jr., 49, of Cheek Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $739.95 cash bond plus three days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Jessica Croft, 30, of County Road 571, Englewood, was arrested on April 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,285.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 9.
• Chris S. Martin, 30, of Lynn Wood Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, reckless driving, possession of a schedule II drug and three counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Donald Street, 64, with no address listed, was arrested on April 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Krisyn L. Farney, 32, of Chapman St., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Abbigayle D. Hardin, 25, of County Road 757, Riceville, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and violation of probation out of Monroe County. She was being held on $1,635.50 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Quinn Anders, 26, of Tennell St., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple assault by domestic. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Michael Scruggs, 34, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Ronald E. Morgan, 55, Morning Glory Dr., Harrison, was arrested on April 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug, driving on a suspended license and possession of legend drugs. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Rocky C. Willis, 32, of County Road 225, Niota, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and registration violation. He was released on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Tabitha Gillespie, 39, of Layman Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault by domestic, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Andrea Johnson, 19, of Knoxville Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Bobby Wayne Blake, 61, of Athens Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $26,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Chris Self, 48, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,831.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Clarence Flagg, 28, of Fisher St., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Roy Haley, 50, of Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on April 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Samantha Bivens, 31, of Pounce Lane, Benton, was arrested on April 10 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $291 cash bond plus four days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Ann C. Humphrey, 42, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Preston Lee Miller, 26, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on April 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of Meigs County for domestic violence. He was released to Meigs County authorities.
