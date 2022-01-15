• Michael Duckworth, 58, of County Road 315, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was released on $86,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Michael L. Rouse, 32, of County Road 460, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Kayla Martinez, 22, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $20,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Casey M. Hamby, 29, of County Road 415, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Michael Watson, 47, of Moses Circle, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with community corrections out of Monroe County. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Robert Scott Cooley Jr., 32, of Johnson Boulevard, Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Stephen G. Price, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,625.25 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Jonathan Burnette, 35, of Chesapeake Dr., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Tanika Benjamin, 25, of Pikeville Ave., Graysville, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on an $881.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Andrew Moon, 60, of Scenic View Dr., Collegedale, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Stacy Waller, 48, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Dylan Grooms, 23, of Woodcreek Circle, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two warrants. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Christopher Burnette, with no age listed, of County Road 962, Calhoun, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Brianna Stamey, 24, of County Road 962, Calhoun, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal responsibility. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.