• Chase Matoy, 31, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for theft of property. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
• Charles Borden, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading, felon in possession of a firearm, a warrant from U.S. Marshals for violation of probation and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $36,000 bond and for U.S. Marshals and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
• Sheldon Loomis, 61, of Johnson City, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, two counts of reckless endangerment and simple possession of a schedule IV drug. He was released on $26,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 6, 2023.
• Starr Pritchett, no age listed, of Maple St., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Bradley County. She was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Kali Lawrence, 31, of Cedar Lane, Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $529.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Raymond Kennebrew, 70, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft between $1,000 and $2,500 and forgery. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Jonathan Burnette, 36, of Chesapeake Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with felony possession of a handgun. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Emerson Hixson, 33, of County Road 146, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with vandalism, domestic assault and resisting arrest. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Megan Alfredo, 30, of Blythe Ferry Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $4,353.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
