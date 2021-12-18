• Len Burrows, 54, of Camden Highway, Dalzell, S.C., was arrested on Dec. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with warrants out of Monroe County. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Lawrence Wiggins, 35, of Weeks Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Madison McCraw, 25, of Kimbrough Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 3, 2022.
• Chelby Harris, 30, of Herd Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation, failure to appear and an addendum to violation of state probation. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Michael Owen, 19, of Barn Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Mirynda Brown, 33, of Forkners Chapel Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Derek Rogers, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2022.
• Jose Ramos, 36, of Tatum St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated statutory rape. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Frederick Johnson, 62, of Rosedale St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $4,533.35 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Larry Trueblood, 49, of County Road 350, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Natasha Benson, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Aaron Harris, 36, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $2,438.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Lacey Duggan, 37, of County Road 611, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $514.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
