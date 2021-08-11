• Alisa Guardiola, 24, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Brittaney Cook, 26, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, violation of probation and a warrant for driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $42,461.80 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Cedric Arnwine, 36, of Orchard Lane, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a handgun while under the influence and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was released on $40,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Bonnie Bohannon, 29, of County Road 349, Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Karissa A. Grubb, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Kaylan Harris, 30, of County Road 176, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule II drug, tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule I drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III drug. She was released on $31,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Lacy Cole, 36, of County Road 158, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession of a schedule II drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released on $10,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Jasmine G. Guzman, 24, of Hoffman St., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
• Chasity Lynn, 33, of Highway 72, Loudon, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
• Jamar Joseph Williams, 31, of County Road 77, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
• John Townsend Farris Jr., 34, of Athens, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
• Olivia Gabon, 19, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault on a first responder and driving without a license. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Gregory Womac, 50, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for aggravated assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Crystal Dockery, 39, of Euchie Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of a schedule II drug. She was released on $13,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Chase Nathanial Martin, 36, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with simple assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Erica N. Silver, 34, of Bullens Rd., Dover, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
• Jacob Monroe, 24, of Jordan Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and domestic assault. He was being held on a $520.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
