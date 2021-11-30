• Elizabeth Norris, 50, of County Road 181, Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. She was released on a $450.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 26.
• Michael W. Carver, 35, of County Road 713, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and child support out of Bradley County. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 6.
• Kelsie L. Fetzer, 30, of Keith Lane, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 26.
• Sophia A. Olivero, 32, of County Road 740, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $953.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 26.
• Jose Carballosa, 34, of County Road 605, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation, failure to appear, registration violation, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 26 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 6.
• Tabitha Jones, 32, of County Road 285, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with an indictment for aggravated statutory rape. She was being held on $25,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 6.
• Kristi Jones, 45, of Ridgewood Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Derek Brannon, 27, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Andrea Simonds, 47, of Mable Hill Rd., Friendsville, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with allowing a revoked driver to drive and possession of drugs. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Jesse C. Ray, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $12,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Austin Kennedy, 20, of Heather Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, theft over $2,500, theft under $10,000, driving on a suspended license, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. He was being held on $41,000 bond for Rhea County authorities.
• Brian Halverson, 48, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Devin Blankenship, 25, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Dustin Fairbanks, 40, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with parole violation, a capias, failure to report an accident, driving on a revoked license, child support, theft of property, possession of a schedule II drug, simple possession of a schedule III drug and two bench warrants. He was being held on $59,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 6.
• Christopher Meade, 35, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Christian Osborn, 37, of Louisiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic, domestic assault and resisting stop/frisk/halt. She was being held on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Vanessa Marchisio, 34, of County Road 650, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Danielle Knag, 31, of W. University Ave., Gainesville, Fla., was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Joshua Patterson, 35, of County Road 220, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Tiffany Lynch, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with filing a false report and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Justin Kugler, 35, of Chesapeake Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000 and two counts of shoplifting. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Edmund Luggen, 37, of Bright Hampton Dr., Atlanta, Ga., was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Dawn Ainsworth, 39, of County Road 563, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation out of Rhea County. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Megan Jarry, 34, of Tanglewood Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
