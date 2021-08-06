• Christopher Piner, 46, of County Road 753, Calhoun, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Charles Whitley, 31, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with vandalism. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Cecil Roberts, 50, of Mecca Pike, Tellico Plains, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Darrell Dockery, 51, of Avalon Drive, Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Stephanie Riedel, 47, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Jason Dean Ogden, 37, of Eastanallee Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Mitchell Lamb, 19, of Oak Grove Road, Benton, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear, possession of a Schedule II drug and criminal impersonation. He was being held on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Lee Atchley, 54, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,036.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Wender Rochez, 19, of Rave James Ave., Bronx, N.Y., was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash and driving without a license. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Robert Letner, 30, of Cliff Drive, Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Leslie Cox, 24, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for 13 counts of theft of property. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Delondra M. Arnwine, 44, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, a bench warrant and two counts of driving on a revoked license. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Nathaniel Migneron, 34, of Anders Road, Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a warrant for robbery and assault. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Alisha Poteet, 48, of Vermont Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with warrants out of Hamilton County. She was being held for Hamilton County authorities.
• David L. Freeman, 35, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with community corrections violation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Michael Stacy Harrison, 42, of Melodywood Drive, Memphis, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the open container law, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, driving without a license, CDL license required and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Alan Scott, 51, of County Road 476, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of services. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Kenneth R. Strickland, 24, of Cloverleaf Lane, Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and possession of a Schedule VI drug. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Bobbie Bailey, 27, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and child support. She was being held on $2,729.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Freddie Vann, 23, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant out of Monroe County. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
• Wade Anthony Davis, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary, domestic assault, hindering 911 calls, felony evading and driving on a revoked license. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Jose Carballosa, 34, of County Road 605, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting, driving on a revoked license and felony evading. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 6.
• Sophia Olivero, 31, of County Road 740, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with felony evading and driving without a license. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 6.
• Tina Hedden, 40, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 5 and charged with prohibited weapons, theft of property, possession of drugs without a prescription, drug paraphernalia and theft of property. She was being held on $28,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 6.
