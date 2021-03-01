• Cornelius Boyd, 30, of 3rd St., Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held on a $1,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 8.
• Ronald Hearron, 34, of E. Farrell St., Niota, was arrested on Feb. 25 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 26.
• Devin Price, 19, of Highway 11, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, resisting stop/frisk/halt, unlawful consumption, violation of the open container law and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on $4,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Justice Borden, 19, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, resisting stop/halt/frisk, unlawful consumption, violation of the open container law and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on $4,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Bobby Joe Ingram, 46, of County Road 494, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, vehicular assault and three counts of failure to give immediate notice of an accident. He was being held on $14,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Shirley Lucille South, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $17,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Justin Brown, 39, of 11th St., Kenwood, Louisiana, was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Kelsey Case, 27, of Brentwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and no insurance. She was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Kevin Lee Masengil, 26, of Highway 39, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Aaron Marion, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with manufacture/sale/delivery/possession of a schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. He was being held on $17,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Cody D. Burris, 27, of Pack Circle, Benton, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of a schedule VI drug, two counts of violation of probation and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $11,920.45 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Ricky Allen Lankford, 60, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the open container law and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Brenton Williams, 28, of Highway 11, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two capias warrants. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Dustin Lance, 22, of County Road 253, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,221.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Susan Martin, 42, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
