• Cody Donald Lowe, 27, of Highway 11, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Rickey Lee Farris, 49, of 32nd St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support and a parole violation. He was being held on a $6,000 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Corey Walker Butler, 22, of West Athens St., Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving without a license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Mary Campbell, 58, of Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule VI drug. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• David Van Hicks, with no age listed, of County Road 813, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest, driving on a revoked license and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• James C. Hollingsworth, 48, of County Road 513, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• William Cooper, 27, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Aaron Marion, 27, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,350.74 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• James Burch, 28, of Oglewood Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Feb. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Tasha McSpadden, 35, of West St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Melissa Gilland, 41, of Amherst Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Feb. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Zora Lee Burnett, 51, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $3,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Kailey Brown, with no age listed, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Isaiah Wilkins, 19, of Fyke Dr., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Khalil Darwish, 68, of Plainsville Dr., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Feb. 16 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and violation of probation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
