• Rachel West, 50, of Nova St., Athens, was arrested on June 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,017.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 25.
• Anthony Kidder, 27, of County Road 356, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 24 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of meth and possession of a schedule II drug. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 25.
• Ashley Burke, 30, of Oak St., Athens, was arrested on June 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,361.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 25.
• Roger Gann, 40, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on June 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault and violation of probation. He was being held on $1,831.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 25.
• Brandon Daffron, 21, of Overhill Dr., Sweetwater, was arrested on June 25 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,761.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 25.
• Ryan D. Sharp, 38, of McCallie Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on June 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s Office for violation of probation. He was released to the U.S. Marshals.
• Angela M. Carroll, 30, of Emmett St., Dallas, Texas, was arrested on June 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, public intoxication and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $27,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 25.
• Jerry K. Lowe, 46, of Newport Highway, Greeneville, was arrested on June 25 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $40,000 bond for the U.S. Marshal’s Office and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Michael T. Brown, 46, of Virginia Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation, violation of state probation addendum, criminal trespassing, theft of property, shoplifting and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on $30,500 bond and faces dates in General Sessions Court on June 28 and in Criminal Court on July 9.
• Arley S. Spoonmore, 36, of Whooping Creek Rd., Carrollton, Ga., was arrested on June 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Angela Nicole Huff, 27, of S. Hill St., Athens, was arrested on June 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Nakisha M. Standridge, 36, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000 and an indictment for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card $10,000-$60,000. She was released on $26,000 bond and faces dates in General Sessions Court on June 28 and in Criminal County on July 6.
• Brandy Williams-Viar, 28, of County Road 299, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 6.
• Randall C. Carter, 38, of Brown St., Athens, was arrested on June 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft under $1,000 and an indictment for auto burglary and theft up to $1,000. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 9.
• Jacob Charles Starr, 41, of Shields Branch Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on June 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the open container law. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Heather Frank, 49, with no address listed, was arrested on June 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Gwendolyn Shaver, 42, with no address listed, was arrested on June 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a scheduled drug, driving under the influence, theft of property and driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $22,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Robert Massey, 23, of County Road 315, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 6.
• Brittany Markwell, 39, of Park Circle, Decatur, was arrested on June 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $4,225.35 cash bond and no court date was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.