• Tyler Knox, 26, of County Road 331, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $2,193.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 3.
• Lana Green, 47, of County Road 485, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary. She was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 6.
• Dwight Shankle, 45, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 6.
• David W. Webb, 32, of South Matlock Ave., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Christopher Jackson, 49, of County Road 812, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, manufacture/sale/delivery of meth, drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,727.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 7.
• Destiny L. Glass, 22, of Gallbraith St., Knoxville, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI drug, driving on a revoked license and financial responsibility. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 7.
• Robert Prescott Brannon, 31, of Glendale Ave., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 7.
• Jessyca Rikki McMichael, 28, of Glendale Ave., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 7.
• Ralph D. Spurgeon, 52, of Benton Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000. He was being held on $30,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Christopher Taylor, 47, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. He was being held on $20,500 bond and no court date was listed.
