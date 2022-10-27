• Keegan Fetner, 19, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 24.
• Erica M. Miller, 36, of County Road 607, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of Rhea County. She was released to Rhea County authorities.
• Josef Burns, 42, of Rocky Springs Rd., Spring City, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,196.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• William Haney Jr., 53, of Birchwood, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Ronnie Bohannon, 30, of Benton, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Robert Saffles, 39, of Saffles Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated stalking. His bond was revoked and he faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
• Roger Payne, 71, of Crestview Ave., Calhoun, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 24.
• David Vaughn, 36, of Sunrise Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of community correction. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Douglas Wells, 48, of Patton St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 17.
• Justin Conine, no age listed, of Main St., Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Charlie Monroe, 33, of Astrid St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Diamond Young, 24, of Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and evading arrest. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Carrie Burson, 34, of County Road 564, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. She was being held on a $1,541.95 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Barbra Crowder, 63, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 25.
• Christopher Cochran, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation, state violation of probation out of Monroe County and failure to appear out of Bradley County. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
