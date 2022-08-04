• Melissa Lee, 43, of Lamar St., Athens, was arrested on July 30 by the Athens Police Department on a Meigs County warrant. She was released to Meigs County authorities.
• Quincy Parris, 27, of County Road 548, Etowah, was arrested on July 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Justin D. Kugler, 36, of Chesapeake Dr., Athens, was arrested on July 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on $4,746.45 bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• William E. Holcomb, 56, of W. Wilson St., Niota, was arrested on July 30 by the Niota Police Department on a Florida warrant for violation of probation. He was being held on $75,000 bond and for Leon County, Fla., authorities.
• Jacob Powers, 23, of Wabash Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on July 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Arturo Morales, 29, of Debra Dr., Island Lake, Ill., was arrested on July 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and simple assault. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Joshua W. Godfrey, 33, of Calwell Rd., Loudon, was arrested on July 31 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Donald P. Call, 44, of County Road 100, Riceville, was arrested on July 31 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful removal of plate and unregistered motor vehicle. He was being held on $3,968.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Trishia Axley, 32, of County Road 707, Athens, was arrested on July 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Hector Videl, 51, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on July 31 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for criminal trespassing. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Justin Knox, 31, of County Road 331, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and a Monroe County warrant for public intoxication. He was being held on a $1,527.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Ashley M. Graves, 30, of Scott St., Athens, was arrested on July 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,473.69 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Steve C. Chandler, 62, of Sanders Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II drug. He was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Thomas Grande, 54, of Acorn Gap Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 31 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for shoplifting and for driving on a revoked license and lights required on motor vehicles. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Justin D. Jack, 33, of County Road 863, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Crystal Sands, 41, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Danny Williams, 51, of Euclid Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with evading arrest, theft of property over $1,000 and resisting arrest. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Quinn Eaton, 19, of Matlock Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with underage consumption and driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Jeramy Scott, 20, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with evading arrest and two counts of child endangerment. He was being held on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Andrew Rymer, 42, of Sewee Creek Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Van Gibson, 31, of Rocky Mount Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.