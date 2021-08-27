• Elizabeth Powell, 37, of County Road 74, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 25.
• Joshua Pierce, 32, of County Road 22, Calhoun, was arrested on Aug. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,933.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 25.
• Kali Lawrence, 29, of Lenoir St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with auto burglary. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 25.
• Tony Buckner, 54, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was released because his case was dismissed.
• Tristan Webb, 21, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,772.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 25.
• Sidhartha Reddy, 32, of County Road 330, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Joshua Taylor, 33, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• Jami Collier, 31, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• Matthew Walker, 35, of County Road 130, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $25,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• Lacie Lucas, 34, of County Road 252, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with four counts of theft of property. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 25.
• Tiras Deshawn Upton, 39, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault, failure to appear and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
