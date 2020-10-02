• Lacey N. Land, 28, of County Road 480, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of a schedule IV drug and a capias. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Jose Zapata, 43, of Spencer St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Michael Caylor, 29, of County Road 442, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, violation of probation, escape, theft and warrants for driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of registration and failure to provide financial responsibility. He was being held on $24,261.90 bond plus 30 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Donavan Sturdivant, 24, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Niota Police Department and charged with public intoxication, aggravated criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Brooke Votra, 36, of N. A St., Lenoir City, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with violation of the implied consent law, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and possession of a schedule I drug. She was being held on $16,000 bond for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Adam Jackson, 45, of County Road 187, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the open container law. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Casey Watson, 33, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Alvin Gagen, 19, of Slack Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
