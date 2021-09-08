• Rebecca G. Delk, 56, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of meth for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Dewayne K. Burris, 50, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Jessica Ann Green, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with auto burglary and theft under $1,000. She was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Christopher Sanders, 25, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Anthony Paul Garland, 56, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Jennifer Brown, 33, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft over $10,000, simple possession of a schedule IV drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession without a prescription. She was being held on $81,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Lisa Annette Benton, 49, of Gap Rd., Altamont, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary, disorderly conduct and theft of property $1,000. She was released on $25,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Amanda E. Mellini, 37, of Third Court, Bunnell, Fla., was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice out of Florida. She was being held on $75,000 bond for Volusia County, Fla. and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Lacey Curtis, 30, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and leaving the scene of an accident. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Clifford Brabson, 34, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $481.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Michael Jonasma, 42, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Jared Timothy Cook, 31, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication and criminal trespassing. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Attish Arunbhai Patel, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with reckless driving. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Megan Michele Alfredo, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,376.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Kelly Lynn Johnson, 51, of Church St., Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Stephanie A. Corbitt, 51, of County Road 357, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Ida Cardwell, 42, of Charles Eaves Lane, Benton, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Johnathan A. Banks, 29, of Daymon Circle, Crossville, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of Cumberland County. He was being held for Cumberland County authorities.
