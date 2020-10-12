• William Allen Cooper, 26, of Velma Road, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, theft of property and forgery. He was being held on $23,100 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 9.
• Brandon McCormick, 24, of County Road 624, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 9.
• David Lee Wallace, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Niota Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 9.
• Daphne Frye Finney, 49, of Gilliland Road, Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Tamela D. Felix, 47, of Moore Street, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear out of Monroe County. She was being held on a $2,656 cash bond for Monroe County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Ethan G. Burns, 20, of Canal Street, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was released on $5,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Steven E. Martin, 54, of Toomey Street, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Dallas Allen Moses, 27, of Walker Street, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Jerry Lynn Keeling, 28, of County Road 250, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Alex Doughty, 31, of Garden Drive, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of probation, driving on a suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia and four counts of driving without a license. He was being held on $9,202.40 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Daniel Teague, 48, of Railroad Avenue, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Joshua Mullen, 30, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $1,000. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.