• Sherri L. Dale, 57, of Highland Ave., Calhoun, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• Gary Blankenship, 31, of County Road 50, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 5.
• Teresa L. Hancock, 38, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• Marc A. Jordan, 35, of Mary Hunt St., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of meth for resale and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• Sean Sisson, 44, of Highway 411S, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Ashley Green, 35, of West Lane, Knoxville, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Tennessee Department of Corrections and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 5.
• Hubert Shane Webb, 25, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of Monroe County, three warrants out of McMinn County and child support. He was being held on $15,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Ernest English, 29, of County Road 437, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two warrants. He was being held on $2,700.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Timothy Guffey, 38, of County Road 572, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Veronica Perez, 43, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, resisting, driving on a revoked license and two warrants. She was being held on $30,402.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Gabriel Onbey, 21, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with three warrants. He was being held on $1,625.95 bond for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.