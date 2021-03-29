• Jeffery Redd, 29, of Beatrice Court, Ranger, Ga., was arrested on March 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Jose Pulido, 38, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on March 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 5.
• Mitchell Lamb, 18, of County Road 849, Etowah, was arrested on March 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was being held on $12,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 26.
• Michael Crisp, 24, of Chesapeake Dr., Athens, was arrested on March 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic violence. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 26.
• Jody L. Crisp, 52, of Chesapeake Dr., Athens, was arrested on March 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
• Lori E. Griffin, 55, of County Road 429, Englewood, was arrested on March 25 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the open container law. She was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 26.
• Jessica A. Green, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on March 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Johnathan McKeehan, 38, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Somer Brocksmith, 36, of Parris Springs Rd., Benton, was arrested on March 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,704.30 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Tomah Parris, 34, of County Road 162, Niota, was arrested on March 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $21,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Arlan Shelton, 51, of Eastanallee Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, violation of the seat belt law, driving on a revoked license and financial responsibility. He was being held on $3,716.90 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• David Ray Weir, 58, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation, violation of probation and possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on a $2,243.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Linda Gamble, 61, of Highway 411, Benton, was arrested on March 26 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,266.40 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Alan Matya, 46, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault, felony evading and two counts of assault by domestic. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Shelby McLain, 26, of Barkley Landing Dr., Morristown, was arrested on March 26 by the Niota Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Loudon County. She was released without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Leigh Vojtech, 56, of Haley St., Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited weapons. She was released on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Bradley Besey, 37, of County Road 882, Etowah, was arrested on March 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, failure to provide due care and hit and run. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Devin Peabody, 18, of Sunset Ave., Englewood, was arrested on March 26 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and simple possession or casual exchange. He was being held on $19,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Ashton Inman, 35, of County Road 146, Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Justin McCrary, 37, of County Road 146, Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Justin McDaniel, 34, of County Road 561, Etowah, was arrested on March 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Joseph Lillard, 44, of County Road 20, Calhoun, was arrested on March 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,025.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• James Goins Jr., 24, of Jones Rd., Old Fort, was arrested on March 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Jerimiah Cole, 25, of Riddle St., Athens, was arrested on March 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Garland Powell, 73, of Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on March 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Davis Madison Lundy, 22, of Pine Ridge Rd., Ooltewah, was arrested on March 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $14,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Tasha McSpadden, 35, of West St., Sweetwater, was arrested on March 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Teddy Hicks, 44, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on March 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Billy Berry, 31, of Rhyne Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on March 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
