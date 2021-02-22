• Paige Finney, 30, of County Road 105, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and violation of state probation. She was being held on a $1,456.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 19.
• Michael Rogers, 30, of Windwood Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 19.
• Hoyt Standridge, 66, of Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a bench warrant and violation of probation. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 19.
• Kathy Johnston, 68, of County Road 74, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and stop sign violation. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 19.
• Tommy R. Lipps, 60, of County Road 578, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 19.
• Christopher Keyt, 37, of McCaslin Ave., Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 20.
• Jack A. Pierce, 23, of Ratledge Rd., Friendsville, was arrested on Feb. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,042.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 20.
• Christopher Dixon, 26, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on Feb. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 20.
• Dakota Prueitt, 25, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on Feb. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants out of Bradley County. He was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Sarah Roberts, 28, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on Feb. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants out of Bradley County. She was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Latoya Felix, 23, of Pryor Cove Rd., Jasper, was arrested on Feb. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $965.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Morris Demetrius, 20, of E. Washington Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, false impersonation, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and theft of property. He was released on $18,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Revonda Clowers, 29, of Niles Ferry Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Johnny Ledwell, 44, of Beech Circle, Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Kyle Bridges, 29, of Rock St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest and a warrant for aggravated burglary. He was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 1.
• Jon Baker, 25, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Joshua Scudder, 25, of County Road 521, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to maintain lane, failure to provide proof of insurance, evading, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. He was released on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Morgan Chandler, 20, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,258.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Amber M. Jensen, 30, of County Road 602, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Christopher McClure, 47, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a new indictment for theft of property $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property $1,000 to $2,500 and two counts of burglary. He was released to Meigs County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• David Marbaugh, 42, of Ferguson Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Dallas Bradley, 23, of Highway 11, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft under $1,000 and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Thomas Briar Daniel, 29, of County Road 461, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
