• Larry Patterson, 39, of Laird Lane, Chattanooga, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons. He was released without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Michael C. Holcomb, 43, of Graham Loop, Tellico Plains, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $602.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Charles Ramsey, 44, of Topoca Trail, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and a warrant for possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15 and in Criminal Court on Sept. 16.
• Clarence Lincoln, 42, of Sunset Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,090.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Richard Perry, 42, of Smith St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• David Lynn Freeman, 36, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 16.
• Jonathan Burger, 35, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 3.
• Brittany Martin, 32, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,845.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Hayden Moses, 28, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,803.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Rhonda Caraway, 25, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• William Allen Cooper, 28, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 3.
• Jadarius M. Hudgins, 29, of Rollingbrook Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for burglary and theft of property and two warrants for shoplifting. He was released on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Zachary Guinn, 36, of Hiwassee Ave., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,153.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Richard Morningstar, 47, of County Road 4, Calhoun, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice out of Illinois. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Tosha F. Wade, 41, of County Road 883, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Cory A. Poe, 28, of N. Fort Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Brandi J. McQueen, 44, of Howard School Rd., Maryville, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a firearm under the influence and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Bobby J. Stewart, 31, of Peach St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of Rhea County. He was released to Rhea County authorities.
• Justin Morgan, 38, of Haines Rd., Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held for Meigs County authorities.
• Heather Malone, 41, of County Road 350, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Leslie Coleman, 36, of County Road 470, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
