• Justin D. Morgan, 38, of W. College St., Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with attempted aggravated domestic assault and a warrant. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Caleb Zachary Estes, 29, of County Road 131, Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Timothy Joseph, 36, of Anderson Acres, Georgetown, was arrested on March 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Rachel Hyzer, 47, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on March 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Austin Massingale, 19, of Harrisonville Dr., Madisonville, was arrested on March 23 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• James Drake, 52, of Riverview Rd., Lenoir City, was arrested on March 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for false imprisonment, domestic assault and vandalism. He was being held on $34,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Boyd Woody, 46, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $8,696.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Samantha Stone, 35, of Highway 360, Tellico Plains, was arrested on March 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Carissa A. Borden, 39, of Hill Loop, Madisonville, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. No bond amount or court date listed.
