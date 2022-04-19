• Arvilla Bradley, 55, of Sharp Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,651.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Travis Raper, 45, of Old Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of property, two counts of possession of a Schedule I drug, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Dennis Clayton, 54, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on April 14 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for theft of property under $1,000. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Ashley (Buckner) Smallwood, 31, of Upper Concord Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on April 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for non-domestic assault. She was released. No bond amount listed and she faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 28.
• Traci Nunn, 51, of Yellow Cliff Creek Rd., Sparta, was arrested on April 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/restriction of roadway, public intoxication and vandalism. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Marcus Ridley, 50, of High St., Athens, was arrested on April 14 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Kobe Jackson, 21, of N. Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on April 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with accessory and false reports. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Krista Sherwood, 23, of N. Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on April 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with false reports and aggravated child abuse or neglect. She was released on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Lacey Land, 30, no address listed, was arrested on April 14 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Rebecca Mundkowsky, 59, of Washington St., Tell City, Ind., was arrested on April 15 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $42,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Michael A. Lewis, 43, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on April 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Angeleke Lewis, 49, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on April 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Rovanda Womac, 49, of County Road 357, Sweetwater, was arrested on April 15 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• John Raper, 43, of Big Springs Rd., Strawberry Plains, was arrested on April 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Gloria Young, 25, of County Road 808, Etowah, was arrested on April 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• James Osbourne, 27, of Farris St., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 15 by the Niota Police Department on a warrant. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Yiselen Pulido, 23, of Chestnut St., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 15 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Christopher Winkler, 29, of Wilson Station, Madisonville, was arrested on April 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Nicholas Cuba, 40, of Derby Run Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on April 15 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Kenneth Wright, 52, of Fern Dr. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on April 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, registration violation and simple possession. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Blake Manning, 27, of Evensville Mountain Rd., Evensville, was arrested on April 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug, reckless endangerment and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Laura Phillips, 52, of Wigland Ave., Calhoun, was arrested on April 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting arrest. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Christian Smith, 39, of Chilcutt Rd., Charleston, was arrested on April 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Nolan J. Cathey, 30, of Old Charleston Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on April 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting stop halt frisk and driving under the influence. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Jeffery Sherwood, 49, of Watson St., Athens, was arrested on April 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and aggravated assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
• Jesse Jason Trevino, 29, of Wetmore Springs Rd., Delano, was arrested on April 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.