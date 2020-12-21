• Randy Taylor, 52, of Everhart Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 18.
• Arvil Buckner, 57, of Bentcreek Trail, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 18.
• Emily Key, 34, of Davidson Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Dodd Dejon, 26, of College St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property $1,000-$2,500. He was released on $5,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
• Jerryd Keller, 35, of Anton St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a schedule II drug, failure to give info, failure to use due care, financial responsibility and two counts of possession of a schedule IV drug. He was being held on $48,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Isiah Hamm, 19, of Rose St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property over $5,000. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Bobby Jenkins, 45, of Harpo St., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule II drug, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on $43,046.90 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Todd D. Swisher, 29, of Sitzler Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 17, 2021.
• Cornelius Ferguson, 44, of View St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 17, 2021.
• Spencer A. Sisson, 24, of Bryant St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and littering. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Robert A. McMahan, 26, of N. Point Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Ashton Blankenship, 33, of Depot St., Vonore, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 17, 2021.
• Shannon Buckner, 44, of County Road 280, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
• Gary Sluder, 29, of Redbud Valley Dr., Maryville, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 17, 2021.
• Julie Horton, 29, of W. Hills Dr., Maryville, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 17, 2021.
• Timothy Cordell, 30, of Card Rd., Soddy Daisy, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 17, 2021.
• Robert Wood, 28, of Mecca Pike, Tellico Plains, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 17, 2021.
• Antonio Jarmillo, 22, of Case Lane, Charleston, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 17, 2021.
• Jeff Stratton, 59, of Felty Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with arson, attempted burglary, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. He was being held on $43,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Joshua Longwith, 41, of Robin Lane, Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
