• Reba Blankenship, 51, of Highway 411, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Derrick Morrow, 41, of Edwins Rd., Lenoir City, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft $1,000-$10,000 and vandalism. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Tiffany Doyle, 32, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Jason Miller, 40, of South Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with indecent exposure. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• David Jeffery Bell, 27, of Sock Hill Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Leigh Marie Bravo, 32, of County Road 249, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Sabrina L. Hayes, 39, of County Road 111, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 22.
• Caleb L. Riden, 34, of County Road 759, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, possession of a schedule II drug and a warrant for motor vehicle theft. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 21.
• Paul T. Blankenship, 46, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 27.
• Brittany N. Shelton, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for simple possession/casual exchange, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and theft of merchandise up to $1,000. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 27.
• Jessica R. Mellott, 40, of County Road 42, Calhoun, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Gwendolyn Shaver, 42, of Central Ave., Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $2,697.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Charles A. Handy, 34, of Cedar Springs Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on a $287.50 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 22.
