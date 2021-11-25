• Jose G. Mejia, 47, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Derrick R. Hyde, 40, of County Road 602, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Jeremy Ford, 32, of Pitkin Lane, Huntsville, Ala., was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, felony evading, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, violation of the implied consent law, driving without a license, possession of legend drugs and two counts of felony reckless endangerment. He was released on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Jamie T. Shelton, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Tonya D. Swinbank, with no age listed, of Sherwood Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation and a warrant. She was being held on $2,952.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Jeremy Ledbetter, 39, of Rabbit Branch Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
