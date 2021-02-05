• Clarence Flagg, 28, of Fisher St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary and a warrant for criminal trespassing. He was being held on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• George T. Billings, 67, of Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
• Ryan Brown, 37, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, violation of the seat belt law, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and a warrant out of Bradley County. He was being held on $3,797.80 bond and no court date was listed.
• Amy Stevens, 46, of Scott St., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license. She was released on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• David G. West, 38, of Union McMinn Rd., Niota, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
• Michael Lisky, 48, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
• Christopher Cook, 45, of County Road 130, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
• Brandon Kennedy, 41, of Courtney Dr., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for aggravated assault by domestic. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Halleanne Womac, 22, of Warren St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Clarence Macon, 43, of Baines St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 4.
• Karen Parson, 50, of County Road 725, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
