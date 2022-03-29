• Pamela S. Liner, 29, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and theft of property. She was being held on $5,712.35 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Zachary Goodman, 26, of 8th St., Etowah, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He is serving 45 days in jail.
• Michael Sampley, 39, of County Road 275, Niota, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Cassy Rowland, 28, of Northridge Dr., Decatur, was arrested on March 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving under the influence and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 25.
• Chelsea Rogers, 26, of Woody Dr., McDonald, was arrested on March 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for violation of probation. She was being held on an $857.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• James Greene, 22, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on March 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Cage D. Dalton, 24, of Davis Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on March 25 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Clifford Brabson, 35, of King St., Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 4.
• Samantha C. Kennedy, 34, of Aurora Ave. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on March 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and on a U.S. Marshal warrant. She was being held on $18,000 bond and for U.S. Marshals and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Karissa J. Wood, 26, of Cagle Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on March 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Marisa Robinson, 32, of Frazier St., Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Caleb K. Newton, 31, of County Road 637, Etowah, was arrested on March 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and interfering with emergency calls. Hs was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Ashton Blankenship, 34, of Depo St., Vonore, was arrested on March 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. She was being held on a $4,896.75 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• David J. Call, 49, of Bryant St., Etowah, was arrested on March 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with assault by domestic. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Amy N. Stanley, 31, of Spruce St., Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,048.45 cash bond plus 20 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Wesley P. Head, 22, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and theft by possession. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Nathan Allen, 35, of Red Mill Lane, Knoxville, was arrested on March 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Chris Roderick, 48, of Layman St., Athens, was arrested on March 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Jeremiah Cole, 26, of Goodfield Rd., Decatur, was arrested on March 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held on $3,863.85 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
