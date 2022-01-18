• Christopher Harris, 19, of Clayberry Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 15.
• Thomas Walls, 32, of Taylor St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Sharon Slater, 63, of Tennal St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Kevin Lee Quam, 51, of County Road 801, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 15.
• Daniel Labra, 25, of W. View St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 15.
• Richard Michael Floyd, 36, of Matt Circle, Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of Blount County and failure to appear out of Cohutta, Ga. He was released to law enforcement authorities.
• James Robert Pope, 41, of Fyke Dr., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Marcia L. Alston, 35, of County Road 796, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession, violation of probation and three counts of child support. She was being held on $13,115.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 15.
• Daniel Tilley, 59, of Highway 68, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for manufacture/delivery/sale/possession with intent of meth. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 14.
• Adam Smith, 32, of County Road 571, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Brandon Freeman, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Niota Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Brian Hammonds, 49, of County Road 754, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Logan Sutton, 25, of Hiwassee Dr., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the open container law and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Arvilla Bradley, 55, of Sharp Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was being held on $7,532.45 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Donna Martin, 73, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Debra Johnson, 63, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
