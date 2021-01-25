• James S. Anderson, 25, of County Road 891, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Brittany Braden, 24, of Aqua St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• John Mark Thompson, 50, of McDonald Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Niota Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $941.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and no court date was listed.
• Dale Ray Rymer, 30, of County Road 250, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, vehicular assault and failure to yield. He was being held on $11,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Preston Devonte Mooney, 27, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 21.
• Jefferson Pittsley, 46, of County Road 467, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of services. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 1.
• Dianna Pittsley, 46, of County Road 467, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of services. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 1.
• Erica Neal, 45, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with trespassing, assault on an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was being held on $7,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Abbey Dunn, 36, of Columbus Landing, Delano, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Christian Perry, 25, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of paraphernalia. He was being held on $71,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Michael Harmon, 45, of Shryer Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Jessica Fox, 35, of Columbus Rd., Delano, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug, child endangerment, disorderly conduct and possession of a schedule IV drug. She was being held on $29,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Titus Benton, 41, of 1211 Lawson St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule IV drug, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,871.90 bond plus eight days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.