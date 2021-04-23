• Sheila Smith, 52, of Westside Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule IV drug. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Jonathan Sparks, 42, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on April 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Adam Crisp, 46, of Taylor St., Athens, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Terry L. Morrison, 63, of County Road 46, Athens, was arrested on April 21 by the court officer and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $4,313.35 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Amanda L. Higdon, 41, of Chesnut Rd., Reliance, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Erik T. Hicks, 31, of Highway 58, Decatur, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,228.45 cash bond for Meigs County and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• John R. Jenkins, 42, of Fort St., Winder, Ga., was arrested on April 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Michael A. Ware, 37, of County Road 757, Riceville, was arrested on April 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation addendum, failure to appear, felony evading and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 3.
