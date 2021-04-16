• Kendra Bohannon, 29, of County Road 234, Niota, was arrested on April 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Ronnie Bohannon, 29, of County Road 234, Niota, was arrested on April 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• William Blackwelder, 29, of Hamilton Circle NW, Cleveland, was arrested on April 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $714.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Armon E. Jones, 24, of Mara Dr., Columbus, Ohio, was arrested on April 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with theft over $60,000, driving on a suspended license, simple possession and altering/forging/falsifying titles. He was being held on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Justin L. Coleman, 30, of County Road 756, Riceville, was arrested on April 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with vehicular assault, aggravated assault and violation of state probation. He was being held on $100,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 3.
• Aja-Damae L. Henderson, 23, of Marlowe St., Detroit, Mich., was arrested on April 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic violence and vandalism. She was released on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
• David Pablo Lucas, 27, of Delaware Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on April 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving without a license and speed limits. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
• Matthew Stoute, 37, of Whittaker Hollow Rd., Rocky Top, was arrested on April 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
• James P. Ramsey, 42, of Westview St., Athens, was arrested on April 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a warrant. He was released without bond or a court date listed.
• La’Care McDermott, 18, of Highway 11, Riceville, was arrested on April 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
• Crystal Moses, 39, of County Road 109, Athens, was arrested on April 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
• Lisa Sowers, 45, of Druid Hill Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on April 14 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,631.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
• Eric Sowers, 46, of Druid Hill Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on April 14 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,216.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
• Amanda Neil, 31, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on April 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
• Ricky Dale Dotson, 32, of Hicks St., Athens, was arrested on April 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000. He was being held on $100,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 3.
• Kaylin C. Strickland, 26, of Griffith Branch Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on April 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft over $1,000 and theft over $2,500. She was being held on $53,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
• Christopher McClure, 47, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on April 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and two warrants. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 3.
• Todd Ellis Elden, 44, of Childress Ave., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,611.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 15.
