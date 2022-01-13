• Connie Walker, 41, of Rocky Mount Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,425.40 cash bond plus two days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 10.
• Johnny Parson, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Stacy Wilson, 45, of County Road 708, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $4,248.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Allycia Martin, 22, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Matthew Hunt, 32, of East Jackson Ave., Spring City, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, filing a false report and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $34,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Adam Crisp, 46, of Taylor St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, identity theft, violation of the implied consent law, resisting arrest and three counts of assault on an officer. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Allen Priest, 57, of County Road 356, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 14.
• Norman Hughes, 29, of College St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Charles Borden Jr., 42, of County Road 118, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s Office. He was being held for U.S. Marshal’s Office authorities.
