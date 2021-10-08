• Nathan King, 33, of North Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple assault by domestic and violation of probation. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 6.
• Kevin Khivsrvath, 31, of County Road 157, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with reckless driving. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• Timothy Libbey, 31, of County Road 654, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault on a police officer, aggravated assault and vandalism. He was being held on $18,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Kimberlee Rockwell, 49, of County Road 105, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic. She was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Rhonda M. Caraway, 47, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,154.08 cash bond plus three days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.