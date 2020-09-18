• Phillip Henry, 47, of County Road 293, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Karissa Grubb, 26, of Fooshee Pass, Ten Mile, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft over $1,000. She was released on $10,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Marvin Lynn Collins, 50, of Guillle St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, failure to appear and violation of an order of protection. He was released on $3,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Amber Walker, 44, of Rose Dr., Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Michael Lee Price, 58, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Randall LeBouef, 43, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000 and assault. He was being held on $3,745.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Ryan C. Cavitt, 25, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Cody L. Wooden, 18, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Loriana Jackson, 21, of County Road 796, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Stephanie E. Brown, 30, of Vonore Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Michael J. Lisky, 48, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft over $1,000 by possession. He was being held without bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Bradley Dean Bryant, 26, of Vermont Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
