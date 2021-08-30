• Randall K. Collins, 29, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation, felony vandalism, vandalism, theft under $1,000 and violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was being held on $3,000 bond, faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 27 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Daniel Buckner, 48, of County Road 490, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 27.
• Sean Plemons, 45, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Skylar Hawn, 24, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• Joshua Simonds, 44, of County Road 511, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• Gary Lee Mills, 52, of Hudson St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 27.
• Jessica Green, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Waylon Travis Burnette, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, theft over $1,000 and violation of state parole. He was being held on $51,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Preston Favaloro, 21, of Windfield Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and possession of a Schedule I drug. He was being held on $40,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Charles Lickliter, 53, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and driving on a suspended license. He was released without bond or a court date listed.
• Thomas Ramirez, 54, of McConkey St., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Madisonville Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,942.90 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Andrew Jones, 28, of Mabry Hood Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication, resisting and disorderly conduct. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Kristina Shriver, 24, of Old Store Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Joshua Dennis Barnes, 33, of Dentville Rd., Delano, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft over $1,000, burglary of a building, attempt to falsify auto titles, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. He was being held on $36,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Charles Womac, 69, of County Road 443, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of violation of a court injunction. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Terry Baxter, 46, of West North Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Angel L. Apolinar, 33, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,956.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
