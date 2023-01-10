• Christy Allen, 38, of Hwy. 58 S., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for theft. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Brandy Green, 38, of County Road 536, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Shannon Buckner, 46, of County Road 280, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Shane Knipp, 50, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and a Cheatham County warrant for failure to appear. He was being held on a $3,413.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Spencer Sisson, 26, of Bryant St., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with motor vehicle theft. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Jacob Whiting, 22, of County Road 655, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Bryan D. Malone, 29, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on $1,426.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Tyler C. Vaughn, 32, of Fisher St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Kesandra Overdorf, 33, of Hilltop Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Troy Fraser, 38, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Christopher Martin, 32, of County Road 571, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Dusty Smith, 27, of Moses Circle, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
