• Ricky Mullins, 62, of Hull Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Christopher Barrett, 35, of Edgewood Ave., Dalton, Georgia, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with felony evasion, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a license and two counts of unlawful carry/possession of a firearm. He was being held on $100,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 13.
• Rodney J. Carroll, 50, of Bank St., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with especially aggravated burglary and attempted second degree murder. He was being held on $120,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 13.
• Preston Lee Miller, 26, of Armstrong Ferry Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 13.
• Cheryl Ann Crowe, 30, of Goodfield Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 13.
• Dustin D. Howell, 38, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of a schedule II drug and criminal trespassing. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 13.
• Vanessa Latham, 41, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for manufacture/delivery/sale/possession with intent of meth. She was being held on $25,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Randy Graham, 52, of Kurt Circle, Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with forgery. He was released on $25,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Laci Thomas, 42, of County Road 265, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Erin Tilley, 33, of Calloway Rd., Loudon, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia and a warrant. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Erik Hicks, 31, of Highway 58, Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and a warrant. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• David Jamerson, 65, of County Road 875, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Robert M. Stanley, 52, of N. Main St., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Michael Douglas Cheek, 55, of County Road 786, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Frank Daniel Couey, 44, of County Road 51, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
