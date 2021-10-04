• Jennifer Ashlock, 39, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Jared L. Burke, 31, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of an auto, assault by domestic and leaving the scene of an accident. He was being held on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Titus Benton, 42, of County Road 882, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with evading arrest and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Revonda Clowers, 30, of Niles Ferry Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Brandon Tindle, 35, of County Road 322, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and violation of probation. He was being held on a $616.45 cash bond and a $500 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Joseph Hodge, 55, of County Road 275, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Loudon. He was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Brandon Sweet, 27, of County Road 266, Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Nathan S. McLemore, 36, of Hoffman Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Monique S. Montes, 18, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence underage, driving on a suspended license and two counts of child endangerment. She was released on $3,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Amy Lynn Balsa, 37, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence by allowance and two counts of child endangerment. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Brandon David Jarvis, 40, of County Road 510, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $565.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Ashton Tyler Brown, 24, of 12th St., Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence and reckless endangerment. He was released on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Tyler Gregory Barr, 31, of Starrett St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Whitney Danielle Smith, 31, of County Road 351, Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, driving on a suspended license, disorderly conduct, violation of the open container law and falsification of a drug test. She was released on $3,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Peter E. Dennis, 26, of Virginia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Danielle Swafford, 20, of County Road 36, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Aaron Walker, 29, of County Road 790, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Mary E. Green, 55, of County Road 536, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Anthony Martin, 21, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
• Adam K. Smith, 32, of County Road 442, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 4.
