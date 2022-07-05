• Kadia Henry, 50, of Warren St, Athens, was arrested on June 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a swelling for use/sell/keep of controlled substance. He was being held on $31,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Rodney Murch, 39, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on June 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged as a fugitive of justice out of Kentucky. He was being held on $75,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Travis Houston Harris, 42, of Agency Creek Lane, Decatur, was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond an faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Jessica Moore, 34, of Towanda Trail, Athens, was arrested on July 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Amanda Stiltner, 39, of County Road 570, Englewood, was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug, driving on a suspended license, introduction of drugs into a penal facility, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of a schedule IV drug. She was being held on $18,000 bond an faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Gregory Caylor, 45, of Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville, was arrested on July 1 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for theft. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Savannah Hitt, 22, no address listed, was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,701.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Taylor Bowman, 22, of Shell Lane, Decatur, was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Devan Green, 22, of Watson Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for theft up to $1,000. He faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Reno Santana Charo, 28, of Needham Dr., Dalton, Ga., was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Tiffany D. Doyle, 33, of County Road 323, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 7.
• Dana Lynn Hardin, 42, of Windy Dr., Madisonville, was arrested on July 1 by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility/community corrections. No bond amount listed. She faces a date in Criminal Court on July 7.
• Ronnie Smithers Jr., 48, of Dailey Ave., Loudon, was arrested on July 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with evading, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and aggravated assault. He was being held on $69,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Benjamin Parsons, 30, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on July 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,968.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Billie Lynn Piner, 38, of County Road 753, Calhoun, was arrested on July 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,486.45 cash bond plus two days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Joseph A. Lowry, 40, of County Road 361, Niota, was arrested on July 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault by domestic. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Ricky Lee Jones, 59, of County Road 188, Decatur, was arrested on July 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, resale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Krislyn M. Conrad, 32, of Moore St., East Liverpool, Ohio, was arrested on July 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft by possession, possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Dennis Standridge, 22, of Anton St., Athens, was arrested on July 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Whittney Frazier, 32, of County Road 255, Athens, was arrested on July 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Eugene Frazier, 49, of County Road 315, Niota, was arrested on July 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for domestic assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
