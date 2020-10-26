• Alton Beavers, 60, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Amanda Cooper, 28, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property and forgery. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 2.
• Shandi McLemore, 36, of County Road 565, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 23.
• Lindsey Martin, 59, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 2.
• Justin Holder, 37, of Rabbit Lane, Birchwood, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a drug without a prescription, violation of the implied consent law and registration violation. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 23.
• Casey Massingale, 42, of County Road 616, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Dixie E. Bennett, 21, of Amhurst Place, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a capias. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
