• Alisa Brooks, 55, of Scott Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• John Kirkland, 41, of Campground Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Mitchell W. Russell, 26, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, theft of a motor vehicle by possession and assault on a first responder. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Michael W. Cothern, 39, of Widow Creek Dr., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and violation of probation. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• James S. Troutt, 74, of Shadowlawn Dr., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 6.
• Josef Eleck Burns, 32, of County Road 271, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Larry D. Redmond, 55, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held on a $2,307.44 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Alisha Tanfield, 34, of County Road 621, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Chasity Simpson, 31, of Brookhill Dr., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
