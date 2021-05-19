• Jessika Green, 34, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on May 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Dustin Green, 34, of County Road 675, Athens, was arrested on May 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Samuel Jason Carroll, 46, of View Dr., Pigeon Forge, was arrested on May 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for custodial interference. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Waylon L. Downing, 24, of County Road 435, Englewood, was arrested on May 15 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with a warrant for driving without a license. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Joseph Dillion Charles, 25, of County Road 198, Athens, was arrested on May 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces dates in General Sessions Court on May 17 and in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Johnathan McKeehan, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on May 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Kia R. Key, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on May 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Tonya Keeler, 26, of County Road 790, Etowah, was arrested on May 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Joseph Gray, 26, of County Road 327, Niota, was arrested on May 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Tylor W. Thomas, 29, of County Road 311, Bryant, Ala., was arrested on May 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic. He was released on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Chad Aaron Smith, 39, of County Road 250, Niota, was arrested on May 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was being held on a $3,065.75 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Jacob Chandler Poteet, 23, of County Road 616, Athens, was arrested on May 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of Monroe County and domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and to Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Courtney Brooke Austin, 32, of Highway 68, Niota, was arrested on May 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Rachel S. Gore, 68, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on May 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with retaliation. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Tyler Barton Johnson, 35, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on May 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving without a license and failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Brad Newman, 47, of Hiwassee St., Charleston, was arrested on May 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,617.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Christian Smith, 38, of County Road 20, Calhoun, was arrested on May 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants for vandalism and two counts of theft over $1,000. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Joshua W. Marney, 25, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on May 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant, violation of probation and a warrant out of Hamilton County. He was being held on $13,571.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Dejeaunte Kimpson, 23, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Amber M. Bryan, 37, of Seedtick Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on May 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Tyler Heath Tuten, 27, of Pond Hill Rd., Niota, was arrested on May 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Savannah Hitt, 20, of County Road 342, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Otis McSpadden, 51, of Frye St., Athens, was arrested on May 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Matthew Gilbert, 31, of Chestnut Valley Rd., Vonore, was arrested on May 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Brett Seigler, 26, of Highway 11, Riceville, was arrested on May 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Tyler Bill Buckner, 29, of Crestway St., Athens, was arrested on May 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, requirement for stop sign and a warrant for driving on a suspended license, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Zachary J. Hyatt, 23, of Tilley Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was released on his own recognizance and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Jasmyn Frase, 21, of Tilley Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident and violation of probation. She was being held on $2,520.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Diamond N. Young, 22, of Ivory Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 18 and charged with warrant out of Loudon County. She was being held for Loudon County authorities.
