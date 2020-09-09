• Jeremiah L. Yates, 32, of County Road 384, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with arson. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Jeremy T. Sperry, 41, of County Road 784, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of property. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Chrystal Defore, 32, of Mull Road, Benton, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Bradley County. She was being held for Bradley County authorities.
• Eddie W. Combs, 72, of Shryer Road, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Christopher Jarrett, 45, of Liberty Branch Lane, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear, possession of meth for resale and failure to appear out of Monroe County. He was being held without bond for Monroe County authorities and no court date was listed.
• David W. Webb, 31, of S. Matlock Avenue, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
