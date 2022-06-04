• Tyonne Rodgers, 20, of Francis St., Athens, was arrested on May 31 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant for shoplifting. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Desiree Dyer, 36, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting and a warrant for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Patrick Breyer, 62, of Wilkinson Dr., Florida, was arrested on May 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with fugitive of justice. He was being held on $225,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Eric Massengill, 36, of George St., Cleveland, was arrested on May 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Gary H. Russell, 56, of County Road 130, Athens, was arrested on May 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Ashley Chadwick, 30, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on May 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,420.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Eric Estin Reiter, 53, of County Road 22, Calhoun, was arrested on May 31 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear and violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Jason K. Green, 37, of Granada Place, Abingdon, Va., was arrested on June 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a Georgia warrant for fugitive of justice. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Stephanie L. Austin, 34, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on June 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Rafael Frank, 50, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on June 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• David T. Beasley, 53, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on June 1 by the Etowah Police Department on a bench warrant for aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Randall Lebouef, 45, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on June 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $796.45 cash bond plus 30 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Joe Handy, 33, of County Road 315, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Tonya Holcomb, 47, of County Road 415, Englewood, was arrested on June 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Bucky Hammonds, 48, of Hilltop Dr., Harriman, was arrested on June 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Richard Burke, 24, of Harpo St., Cleveland, was arrested on June 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Daniel Yearwood, 42, of Mynatte Rd., Dayton, was arrested on June 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,115.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
